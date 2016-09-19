Full Text Of NDC 2016 Manifesto

President John Mahama officially launched the 2016 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Sunyani on Saturday.

With all the stalwarts of the party present, the 80-page document titled “Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana” was publicly outdoored in a magnificent style at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

This was done some four days after President John Mahama presented highlights of the manifesto at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

According to the President, the manifesto has the best plan for the development of Ghana as it was birthed from the ideology and constitution of the party.

He gave an account of what he considers a huge success in his first four-year tenure based on which he wants to be given a second term.

At the grand manifesto launch, President Mahama promised a better future with improvement in the economy, health sector, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

click on the link to download the full documentation.

-myjoyonline