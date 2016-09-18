Wild Wind Ripped Homes At Akyem Nkronso

Almost the entire township of Akyem Nkronso in the Eastern region has been ripped apart as a result of a strong wind that blew across the town Saturday.

Several homes and properties have been destroyed by the sudden storm.

Electricity supply to the community has also been affected throwing the community into darkness.

According to residents, roofs were seen flying in the sky while other properties clashed in the air space as the storm lingered.

Starr News’ Eastern regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who visited the scene reports that victims of the incident are still salvaging their items and putting themselves together.

Officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana are currently working to restore power supply to the devastated community.

The incident has affected economic activities in the town.

Officials of NADMO have been at the scene for assessment and impact mitigation data.

The Eastern regional Coordinator of NADMO, Ransford Owusu Boakye is expected to visit the scene later today.

The chief of the community is calling for immediate intervention by the relevant state authorities.

