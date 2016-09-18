Veep was ill-advised not to respond to Bawumia with public lecture

A Political Science lecturer says Vice President Kwesi Amisah Arthur was wrongfully advised when he was told not to respond to a lecture on the economy by Dr Mahmudu Bawumia.

Dr Alidu Seidu's comments come on the heels of Mr Amissah-Arthur's statement that he was talked out of replying to the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party after his state of Ghana's economy lecture.

Mr Amissah-Arthur disclosed to the teeming National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters and other party gurus at the party's official manifesto launch that he was talked out of responding to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice-Presidential candidate.

Dr Bawumia held a lecture at the National Theatre on the theme “The State of the Ghana Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw".

There, he alleged that despite having more resources than any government ever in the history of Ghana, the Mahama-led government has been wasteful.

A scheduled public lecture under the theme – “Ghana’s Economy – Separating Truth from Fiction” to be delivered by Mr. Amissah-Arthur was rained off in the morning of the date.

The public was assured that a new date would be communicated in the coming weeks.

However, at launch on Saturday, he disclosed that he would now respond to Dr Bawumia on political platforms wherever he goes.

"When I said I was going to respond, one of my former colleagues in Legon called me and said the man is doing politics, he is not doing economics so do not answer him with economics. Go on a political platform and tell him," he said

I was advised not to reply Bawumia with public lecture - Veep

He responded to two of the issues raised by Dr Bawumia and said they were lies adding he would be exposing more of Dr Bawumia's lies until "all the lies" are exposed.

But the political science lecturer at the University of Ghana says addressing the economic issues on a political platform as was done on Saturday was not the best.

"I was thinking the NDC as a party would also have a very organised platform of that nature and respond in kind...when somebody uses three hours to deliver a speech you can't just use a minute or fifteen minutes to respond in kind," he said.

He said Mr Amissah Arthur does not stands a chance of convincingly responding to the issues raised by his political opponent with his approach.

