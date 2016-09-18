NDC missed chance to make manifesto impact bigger - Political Scientist

A political science lecturer says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has missed the opportunity to make a big impact with its manifesto.

Alidu Seidu with the University of Ghana says the governing party would have gotten more mileage if it had waited on its manifesto highlight program last Tuesday.

President John Mahama launched what the NDC described as the highlight of its 2016 manifesto at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra. He gave an insight into what his government would do from next year should he win the upcoming election.

He spoke about the four thematic areas of the manifesto as well as specific projects he would undertake given another chance until his mandate expires in 2022 when he leaves office.

Following fast from the highlight launch, the party launched its manifesto Saturday amid pomp and celebrations at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Teeming party faithful defied the rain to make it to the grounds where the rank and file of the party took time to talk about specific policies and programs government would embark on if they win the elections.

At the grand manifesto launch, President Mahama promised a better future for Ghanaians with improvements in the economy, education and agriculture sector. He also promised a lot of infrastructural development across the country.

But speaking with Kojo Yankson Saturday in a JOYNEWS special coverage of the official manifesto launch, Mr Seidu said, although the manifesto highlight program has been trending on social media and dominated mainstream news, the party would have gotten more mileage if it had planned a highlight session after the official launch.

He believes it would have been novel in Ghana's political history if the party had picked one policy that it thinks is central to their winning the election and extensively speak to it with Ghanaians after the launch of the manifesto.

This, he said, would give the electorates the opportunity to ask questions and walk away with something from the party’s policies and promises are going into the elections.

Speaking on some polices and promises contain in the manifesto titled ‘Changing lives, Transforming Ghana, Mr Seidu said it is not enough to make promises without telling Ghana's how those promises are going to be fulfiled.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com