18 September 2016

Full Text: NDC's 2016 manifesto

By CitiFMonline

President John Mahama on Saturday presented the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 2016 manifesto in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The manifesto, according to Mahama, hinges on four thematic areas, which includes putting people first, strong and resilient economy, responding to social infrastructure and improving transparent and accountable governance.

President Mahama had said he will aggressively implement the manifesto in its entirety if given a second term mandate on December 7, 2016.

He further stated that, the manifesto does not contain mere promises meant to entice Ghanaians to vote for the party.

According to him, the manifesto captures the unique plans of the NDC to move Ghana forward if given the mandate to serve for a second term.

