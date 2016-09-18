Twenty one (21) listeners of Citi FM will have the memorable opportunity of participating in the station’s exciting trip to South Africa.

Dubbed the Robben Island Experience, participants will tour Cape Town's Robben Island; where South African freedom fighter, and first black president, Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27-year jail term.

They will also visit the Table Mountain ; the most iconic landmark of South Africa which houses about 2,200 species of plants and some 15000 floral species , Cape Town City, and Cape Point.

The seven-day exciting trip to Cape Town follows Citi fm's successful organization of the Heritage Caravan, which took participants to some exciting places in eight different regions of Ghana.

For some of the participants, the trip offers them an exciting way to celebrate their spouses' birthday.

One of them, Chris Awadzi, summarized his reason for joining the trip in these few words, “I want to celebrate my wife's 50th birthday outside Ghana. That is why I joined this trip. I know it is going to be marvelous and excellent because the crew behind it is wow”.

His wife, Evelyn Awadzi, who received the news with surprise, also told Citi News, “I didn't know I will be travelling. This is a surprise and I thank God”.

Another birthday celebrant, Helen Obeng-Okon, could not hide her excitement.

“My husband thought it will be a nice way to celebrate my birthday. I have been to South Africa before, but looking at the itinerary of this trip, it's going to be a pleasant one and I just cannot wait to get there. I have worked the whole year and I think I deserve some rest. I am just going to have fun”.

For others, their first visit to the Rainbow Nation cannot be without thrill.

Patience Lanki Tetteh, a fashion designer who will be visiting South Africa for the first time told Citi News “I have heard South Africa is a nice place and I have been yearning to be a part of this”.

For Evelyn Lomotey who has been “dreaming” of visiting South Africa “for a long time”, the Robben Island Experience is all she has been waiting for. “So when I heard about the trip, I said wow!!! I have to be there myself, to witness it and tell others”

“I am so excited to be part of this trip. I just want to experience it. I have never been to South Africa before and I am looking forward to it” another participant, Silvia Sai told Citi News.

Aaron Kanor, who also couldn't hide his excitement said, “I am happy to be part of this experience. It is a trip that I have been looking forward to. I think it's going to be lovely, fun and fantastic”.

Participants who will be missing the station's flagship Citi Business Olympics which comes off on Saturday, 24th September, will have their own version of the games dubbed “Rolympics”.

“Rolympics is a mini Business Olympics which includes indoor games like charade, scrabble and general knowledge. It's the same idea around Citi Business Olympics, but this time in Cape Town”, Ranstina Yankey, the team leader for the Robben Island Experience said

“The Robben Island Experience” comes off from the 20th to 27th of September 2016. It is in partnership with South African Airways.

–

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @eugeniatenkoran