The Government Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), has described as “unacceptable” the fair wages and salaries commission's decision not to yield to pressures from public workers for salary increment.

A number of labour unions including the Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), and recently staff of the Electoral Commission, have intensified demands for increased salaries and some allowances owed them but the Head of Public Affairs for the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Earl Ankrah in an interview on Citi FM said the commission will not give in to demands from labour unions ahead of the December elections.

However, in a separate interview with the general secretary of GHOSPA, Emmanuel Owiafe, the FWSC's will only leave dire consequences at the various hospitals.

“You cannot owe us for a period of almost six years and you just come out to say that you will not pay because you have not budgeted for it. We will explicitly say that it is show of very bad practice,” Emmanuel Owiafe said.

“If government blatantly says that this year's and nothing at all, it is highly unacceptable and we are no backing down on our stance. We are still on strike and we are very resolute in our demands. We are not backing off until we have a strong commitment from government, he added.

GHOSPA enters into the third week of its strike to demand their changes to their market premiums as a result of conversion differences after migration onto the Single Spine Salary Structure.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana