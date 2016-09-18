Academician advocates consultative forum on students indiscipline

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 18, GNA - Professor Harrison K. Dapaah, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Energy and Natural Resources, has advocated a national consultative forum to re-examine the various disciplinary policies and their effective implementation in the nation's educational system.

This, he said could pave the way to address the pervasive challenge of indiscipline in schools as stakeholders strive to enforce discipline into students to improve the quality of education.

Prof Dapaah made this known in a keynote address at the opening of the 54th annual meeting of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in Sunyani.

The six-day conference attended by heads of government-assisted Senior High Schools (SHSs) was on the theme: 'Discipline at Senior High School Level - A Pre-Requisite for Quality Education.'

Prof Dapaah said there should be dialogue, consensus building and constant engagements with stakeholders on how school rules and regulations could be enforced on the various campuses.

He also suggested the need for members of CHASS and heads of other educational institutions to inculcate the principle of transparency and efficient governance in consistence with educational policies for effective and efficient school administration, to achieve the ultimate goal of quality standard of education.

Prof Dapaah said the quality of administrative support and leadership coupled with adequate financial resources, is another critical element in the school processes in ensuring discipline and quality education.

He said organisational support like advocating better conditions and professional development, respecting the professionalism of institutional heads and teachers and developing inclusive decision-making processes, had greatly impacted teaching and learning and contributed significantly to achieving discipline in schools and quality education.

Mrs Cecilia Kwakye Cofie, Headmistress of Winneba SHS and National President of CHASS, said some of the issues school heads have to deal with are overwhelming, hence the need for effective collaboration, re-thinking and redirection to effectively address them.

'If we fail to work together we should not be oblivious of the fact that the children are collaborating in ways that would outwit some aspects of our disciplinary methods,' she said.

Mrs Cofie hinted the Organisation had looked at the current rules and regulations governing students' behaviour and had identified the need for a more credible and workable document that had gone through the drafting stage.

She said CHASS is also searching into the entry and exit behaviours of students and how that affect their academic performance.

Mrs Cofie expressed optimism that such empirical evidence would greatly assist in making informed decisions to address the challenge of indiscipline.

GNA