Mixed views about politicians owning media houses

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - Some Ghanaians have expressed worry about the ownership of media houses by politicians.

They were of the view that though journalists are doing well in their reports on the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, some of them are biased based on the influence of their bosses.

A public Relation Officer, Bakari Lukman, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that politicians should not own media houses since that would provide the platform for propaganda for the victory of a particular political party in Elections 2016.

He asked the National Media Commission and other regulatory bodies to provide measures to sanction such media houses to serve as deterrent to others.

According to a Public Servant, Mr Servannons Kojo, politicians should not own media houses because of the influence they would have on their employee journalists.

However, a cross section of Ghanaians believe politicians have the right to own media houses.

A worker at Beige Capital, a micro-finance company, who spoke on condition of anonymity said politicians should own media houses 'because they are businessmen'.

Mr Iddrisu Salam, a service personnel was also of the view that politicians could own media houses subject to independent professional work by their employee journalists.

