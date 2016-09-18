Awutu-Senya West NDC launches campaign

Bawjiase(C/R) Sept. 18, GNA - The Awutu-Senya West Constituency Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially launched its campaign at Awutu Bawjiase, in the Central Region.

Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Regional Chairman of the NDC party who launched the campaign, charged members of the Party to embark on a house to house campaign, to explain the good works of President John Dramani Mahama and Madam Hannah Serwah Tetteh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area to ensure victory in the December 7 polls.

Introducing Madam Tetteh, who is seeking re-election, Mr Allotey Jacobs, who is also a member of the Regional Campaign Task Force said the MP also the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Integration, has done a marvellous job for the people to get the nod one more time.

He said educational, health, roads, water, electricity, market infrastructures have been executed by the MP during her leadership.

Madam Tetteh urged the people not to allow people to deceive them and vote the NDC in power to continue with its policies and programmes to better their livelihood.

She said that, she has the full confidence and trust in the people in her constituency and her good works would definitely work for her on the Election Day'

She assured the electorate that when voted to power for the second running, she would work harder than before to bring more developments projects and programmes to improve the socio-economic stature of the area.

GNA