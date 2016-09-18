Veep calls for better integration with Ghana's neighbours

Cape Coast, (C/R), Sept. 18, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on Ghanaians to improve on their communications skills, to better integrate with their Francophone neighbours.

He explained that since Ghana is surrounded by Francophone nations it is important for the people to learn French to facilitate trade and other economic activities with its neighbours.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was speaking at the inauguration of a modern Language Laboratory at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The new edifice, which has been named after Vice President Amissah-Arthur was started by the GETFund in 2004 but stalled.

However in 2011, the Bank of Ghana came out with a policy to use some of its income from its investments to support research and learning in the public universities.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur who was then the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) supported the idea and the Bank provided financial support for the completion of the Language Laboratory.

He said for Ghana to be party of the globalisation drive, the people need to improve on the learning of other languages

He said improving communications with the neighbouring countries is an important aspect of national policy.

He said if students from the neighbouring countries could come to Ghana to improve their English then Ghanaian students could also go and learn French.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also gave the assurance that the government would continue to commit resources to support the facility.

He therefore charged the university authorities to put in place proper maintenance measures to enhance the lifespan of the facility.

Mr Millison Narh, Second Deputy Governor of the BoG said the country's import and export trading partners as well as foreign direct investments inflows are progressively originating from non-English speaking countries.

He said the nation is also witnessing a growing number of non-English speaking tourists who visit from time to time.

Mr Narh expressed the need for the creation of a cosmopolitan language environment to inculcate the desire for students to be multi-lingua and to position the country to maximise the benefits to be derive from the economic integration with the rest of the world.

He said students with multiple language skills could become international experts to facilitate trade transactions, contract negotiations and technological transfer between Ghana and the rest of the world through translation of documents and interpretations of discussions.

He said the modern language centre provides the University with the opportunity to interface with industry.

He said the BoG would want to further collaborate with the University in the area of financial literacy programmes and capacity development.

Professor Daniel D. Kuupole, Vice Chancellor of the University thanked Vice President Amissah-Arthur and the BoG for the support.

He appealed to the Bank of Ghana and GETFund to provide support to equip the Laboratory.

He said the Economics Department of University is collaborating with the BoG to run a programme in micro-finance to support micro-finance initiatives and businesses.

GNA