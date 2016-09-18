Orphans embark on peace march in Accra

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - The Ghana Without Orphans (GWO), a Christian movement has embarked on a peace walk, to sensitise the public particularly politicians on the need to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 general election.

The walk, which registered orphans from the various orphanage homes in the country, began from the entrance of the Efua Sutherland Park through the Liberation Road, the Ridge Roundabout, the Castle Road, then the Starlet 91 Street and back to the Park.

It was climaxed with activities such as bouncy castle, face painting, musical chairs, and pick and act games to entertain the children.

Addressing the media before the Walk, Master Elliot Hillary Dogbe, a Peace Ambassador from the Open Dove Children's Foundation, noted that if Ghana had come this far in building a nation for its children, then it must not be destroyed in a minute.

He said ahead of the December 7 polls, it is appropriate for them as children, to put their petition on record and as well register their concerns.

He said 'The children of Ghana have watched it on television, heard it on radio, what has happened to people in war zone countries.

'We the children of Ghana are saying it is time for our voices to be heard when the nation is talking about peace, because it matters most to us, because no amount of money can rebuild Ghana as we are seeing today,' he said.

Master Dogbe therefore, appealed to chiefs to enhance peace at the grassroots by ensuring that trivial matters do not worsen and to prevent quarrels from generating into violence.

He also urged chiefs not to involve themselves in politics.

He advised the youth not to be influenced by politicians to be involved in any form of election violence.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, on the sideline of the event, Reverend George Abaidoo, the National Coordinator for GWO, described the organisation as a Christian movement advocating family based care and encouraging parents as well as churches to develop interest in foster parenting and adoption.

He explained that this had been the Ghanaian culture, where the traditional family setting took care of the orphans and vulnerable children in the society.

The National Coordinator said orphans are among the vulnerable in the society, hence, as part of their contribution to a peaceful 2016 election, and safeguarding the peace before, during and after, it was important to organise a peace walk, so that their voices could be heard.

Rev Abaidoo said the orphans are seeking for a place of love, hope and a sense of belonging within the Christian family environment; and as such, political instability would not make this possible.

He tasked politicians and the government to ensure that peace prevails in the forthcoming elections, adding: 'We need that assurance from them.'

Rev Abaidoo said the GWO has numerous projects to embark on to ensure that there are no orphans in Ghana, however lack of funds are among its major challenges.

He therefore, appealed to benevolent individuals, churches and government to support its activities.

