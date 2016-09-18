President charges supporters to desire one-touch victory

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 18, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama at the weekend launched the Election 2016 Manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and charged supporters of the Party to intensify the campaign for a one-touch victory in the December 7, polls.

He emphasised that that his Government had made unprecedented record especially in the areas of areas of education, health, agriculture, telecommunication, energy and transportation within five years.

President Mahama told the ecstatic supporters of the Party who converged at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, September 17, that thousands of school children in remote parts of the country who had no hope of accessing quality education now sit comfortably at modern classrooms to learn.

He said under five and maternal mortality had witnessed drastic reduction because of the sharp transformation in the health sector.

President Mahama said modern health facilities with cutting edge equipment had been provided in especially deprived communities with the National Health Insurance Scheme growing from strength to strength.

He said his administration would place priority on Public Private Partnership and strengthen the free senior high programme as well as modernised agriculture, stabilised the economy and reduce inflation to a single digit in the ensuing year.

Touching on the party's Election 2016 Manifesto, President Mahama who spoke for about 25 minutes explained that the "manifesto is an easy to read product with its content easy to understand".

Describing it as an authentic blue print versioned for rapid socio-economic transformation in the next four year, President Mahama said the Manifesto captured the plans of the NDC and sought to provide solutions to the problems of Ghanaians.

Mr Kofi Portuphy, the National Chairman of the NDC asked supporters of the Party to take the responsibility and ensure that each and every eligible voter and Ghanaians in general are abreast of the Manifesto.

This, according to him is the surest way to guide the voters to make informed choices and vote for the NDC on the election day.

Mr Portuphy said victory awaits the NDC, but cautioned the Party supporters against complacency.

He said the NDC must win the election with a larger margin.

GNA