Policy think tank, IMANI, has denied speculations its IMANIfesto programme is being sponsored by a political party.

The Executive Director of IMANI, Franklin Cudjoe, in a Facebook post indicated that the speculations were false.

He posted, “our manifesto work has not been paid for by any political party in Ghana. We started this manifesto work in 2008 NOT 2016. Also, I don’t run around the corridors of western powers begging for money to do their bidding.”

The IMANIfesto program is aimed at critically analyzing manifestos of the various ahead of the December elections.

IMANI earlier last week through the IMANIfesto program released an analysis of National Democratic Congress' (NDC) manifesto highlights presented by President John Mahama at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

It had also conducted an analysis of a lecture on the economy delivered by the vice-presidential nominee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Franklin Cudjoe said, “We started this manifesto work in 2008 NOT 2016. Also, I don’t run around the corridors of western powers begging for money to do their bidding. Many times our international visits have got to do with speaking and sharing ideas on important platforms or learning about the workings of different political and economic systems”

He revealed that the program was being funded by the Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundation, UNICEF and Oxfam IBIS.

“That said, we welcome any individual and corporate sponsorship as long as they do not dictate the outcome of our work,” he added.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana