Scores displaced at Akyem Nkronso after rainstorm

Over a dozen residents of Akyem Nkronso in the Eastern Region were displaced after their houses were destroyed by a heavy rainstorm on Saturday.

The storm ripped off the roofs of several houses including the chief's palace, leaving more than twenty residents displaced.

Chief of the town, Osabarima Danso Abeam told Adom News' Maxwell Kudekor the rain started at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

"The wind blew for a few minutes before the rain started and before all of us realised, our roofs had been ripped off," the chief narrated.

He said the victims moved out of their homes to lodge with friends and relatives after the incident.

According to Osabarima Danso Abeam, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have visited the area to assess the situation.

No relief items were distributed but he noted that the NADMO officials promised to return with relief items.

Victims were busily counting their losses after the rains on Sunday Morning when Maxwell Kudekor visited the area.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA