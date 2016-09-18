Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 18 September 2016 14:36 CET

Fertilizer diversion, one person arrested

By GNA

One person has been held by the police in connection with the diversion of fertilizers meant for distribution to cocoa farmers.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yussif Tanko of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, gave the name of the suspect as Yekini Adejuma.

He told journalists that the fertilizers had been concealed on a Kumasi-Aflao bound VIP bus and this was intercepted by the police during routine check.

He called for the public to remain vigilant and be bold to report anybody found engaged in the sale of agricultural inputs for farmers.

Separately, the police have arrested and detained Abubakar Sadiq, 19, over the murder of another teenager.

He is reported to have stabbed one Mustapha Osman to death at Aboabo in Kumasi during a quarrel.

ASP Tanko said they were also keeping four other men for offences including robbery and impersonation.

They were identified as Augustine Kyeremeh, Simon Dwumfuor, Stephen Akple and Kwame Richard.

The suspects would be arraigned as soon as the police were done with their investigations, he added.

