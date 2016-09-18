Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 18 September 2016 14:06 CET

Police alerts public on latest brand of scam

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana Police Service has called on the public to be wary of the latest brand of scan perpetrated by criminals.

In a statement issued in Accra by the Director of Public Affairs, Cephas Arthur, he said scammers are now operating under the guise of the police where they create accident scenarios to dawr in unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the Statement, victims receive a surprise call to the effect that some supposed relation of theirs has hit the rear of a police vehicle, and that the occupant police officer (s) is/are demanding money instantly through a given mobile money transfer line, to drop the matter.

The punch line is when the scammers add that the failure to do the transfer, the officer will threaten to process the suspect for court. The Statement said when the said money is paid, the case is dropped and the scam would have been completed.

The Service is therefore advising the public to be wary of this recent scam and also desist from the temptation of having to pay money to save one’s relations.

It further advised the public to report all such incidents immediately to the Police or call Police hotlines MTN and Vodafone 18555 or 191 on all networks for prompt action.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

