NDC Not Taking Volta Region For Granted - Doe-Adjaho

The Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe-Adjaho has assured the chiefs and people of the Volta region that they will not be taken for granted by the NDC government or any of its functionaries.

According to him, the region is being accorded the needed attention in terms of development by the government and nothing will be done to undermine the people.

Speaking at a grand durbar in Ho to climax this year’s Asogli Yam festival celebration on Saturday, Mr. Doe-Adjaho pledged the support and commitment of all government appointees from the region towards its development.

“I want to pledge in the presence of all the dignitaries and chiefs gathered here that, we, the sons and daughters of this region who are in government won’t do anything to deprive this region of its share of development. Whatever we have to do however, to ensure the region’s progress we shall do it to the best of our ability,” he stated.

The Speaker of parliament who led a high-powered government delegation including the chief of staff, Julius Debrah to represent President John Mahama as a special guest at the festival, said their presence at the event, which coincided with the launch of the NDC’s manifesto at Sunyani, was an attestation of their commitment to the people of the region.

“As we are aware, the President who was the guest of honour, is in Sunyani and from there, he will travel to the United Nations. Because of that, he asked me to lead a delegation to this festival.”

“Myself, I was scheduled to be on an official assignment abroad but I have to cancel my trip, to be here with other appointees including the chief of staff, because duty has called. This shows the high level of respect we have for the people of Asogli and for that the entire [Volta] region,” Mr. Doe-Adjaho remarked in Ewe, before going ahead to deliver the President’s address at the durbar.

His remark comes on the back of a recent tongue lashing of the NDC and its appointees in government by Togbe Afede XIV, paramount chief of the Asogli traditional area and President of the Volta region House of Chiefs, for showing gross disrespect to the chiefs and people of the area, because it is their political ‘world bank.’

The speaker of parliament therefore called on all stakeholders in the region to put aside personal interest in order to build “solid and congenial synergies and collaborations between chiefs and committed government appointees from the region. Because from our different elective and appointive positions, we owe it a sacred duty to the region to serve and help achieve our aspirations.”

Other members of the high-powered delegation to the festival included, Ambassador Dan Abodakpi, Health minister, Alex Segbefia, Volta Regional minister, Helen Ntoso, Deputy Minister for Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie and the Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho.