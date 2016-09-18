Mahama leaves Ghana for New York

President John Dramani Mahama has left Accra for New York to attend the 71st General Assembly of the United Nations. This year's General Debate will open on Tuesday, with President Mahama scheduled to address the world body on Wednesday, September 21.

As Co-Chair of the UN Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), President Mahama will be co-hosting a number of side events related to the successful implementation and advocacy for the SDGs.

These include a GSM Association- organised event on the role of Mobile Innovation and the Private Sector towards accelerating the implementation of SDGs and achieving the 2030 Agenda.

President Mahama will also co-host with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) a side event on 'Pathways to Zero Hunger', which will showcase concrete transformations in food security, nutrition and sustainable agriculture in support of the delivery of the 2030 Agenda.

The President will join other leaders at a US- Africa Business Forum being organised by the US Department of Commerce and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and also attend meetings of the SDG Advocacy Group.

President Mahama will also hold bilateral meetings with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, President David Granger of Guyana, the Chief Executive of the Millenium Challenge Corporation and other Organisations.

President Mahama is accompanied by his wife, Lordina, who will be chairing meetings of the Oraganisation of African First Ladies against HIV & AIDS (OAFLA) and other side events for First Ladies.

Also on the delegation are the Ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, Interior, Communications and Trade & Industry.

