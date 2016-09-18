2016 Dec Polls: Role Of GBA Key -  Groupe Ideal  

The President of Groupe Ideal, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, has said the Ghana Bar Association and the legal fraternity have a key role to play in attaining excellence in the 2016 polls.

Speaking at the 2016 Ghana Bar Association conference in Accra, Dr.Dzani said Groupe Ideal believes it’s “association with the GBA will enhance efforts in advancing the nations developmental efforts, especially in this year’s elections.’’ He urged lawyers to be ethical in their approach to judicial matters, in order to maintain the peace and economic stability the country enjoys. This, in his view, will enable businesses to thrive and support such noble associations.

He added that as a predominantly financial institution, Groupe Ideal believes in creating a pool of future leaders that will drive change and transform society. “It is therefore in this regard, that we decided to be a part of this year’s programme to fulfil our long-term commitment to human development, creation of pleasant environment for business development and good governance”.

He affirmed that beyond the conference, Groupe Ideal will continue to give support to the Ghana Bar Association in their effort to ensure peace in the country.

Dr.Dzani commended GBA for their work over the years and also thanked previous GBA executives who over the years have continued to lift high the flag of Ghana on the international front.

The 2016 GBA conference was on the team “The Role of the Legal Profession in Sustaining Peace and Rule of Law Before, During and After the Election”. The program hosted over 700 lawyers from across the Country.

Groupe Ideal was the title sponsor for this year’s GBA annual conference .The Company has seen an amazing growth and expansion as a result of foresight, competent leadership and strategic direction. Groupe Ideal currently has 13 subsidiaries and counting. They are poised to render excellent services to its numerous and diverse clientele including the Legal Fraternity