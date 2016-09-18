Senyo Hosi Ridicules Public Eye Report on Swiss Dirty Diesel to Africa

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (COBOD), Senyo Hosi has described a recent report by Public Eye, a Swiss NGO indicting Swiss trading firms of exploiting lax regulatory standards to sell to African consumers dirty diesel with high sulphur content as inaccurate and misleading.

The 2016 report which was launched in Accra by Public Eye in collaboration with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) indicted Vitol, Trafigura and Addax & Oryx of ruthlessly exploiting weak regulatory standards and make the local urban populations in West Africa pay with their health by mixing other toxic substances such as benzene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons found in concentrations that are also banned in Europe.

Public Eye Gian-Valentino Viredaz, a Commodity Research, in his presentation of the report revealed that Public Eye researchers drew fuel at local pumps in eight countries and as the analysis revealed, the diesel samples contained up to 378 times more sulphur with 3000 Parts Per Million (PPM) than is permitted in Europe.

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam said Public Eye and its West African partner organizations will be shipping a container full of toxic air from Accra, the capital of Ghana, back to Geneva in late September with this symbolic “Return to Sender”-campaign inviting Trafigura to put its money where its mouth is and stop selling fuel that does not meet European standards anywhere in the world.

In a raging debate at the launch ceremony, Mr. Senyo Hosi argued that some of the Swiss companies whom some are his friends have done nothing wrong.

He posited that we have standards that are set not by Swiss people but Ghanaians who are educated and well schooled in abroad.

Mr. Senyo indicated that our problems are local, they are home and not in Switzerland and therefore we should stop asking for the wrong ships to come to Ghana.

“Let’s not complain about the person who brought those products when we asked for it. Our problems are domestic and they can be cured by our own actions as a people. Ghana deserves better and leadership must deliver the best for its people,” he stated.

Mr. Senyo indicated that Ghana has a PPM standard of about 3000, the Swiss companies, the British companies, the American traders and BDCs supply the market of about 2200ppm and in some cases a 1000ppm and lower.

According to him, this is a West African problem and as a matter of concern, the key stakeholders are all looking at how to reduce the PPM to below 500 but that again is a policy decision because reducing sulphur content will also requires certain compensation in terms of cost.

“I disagree with the numbers that were posted as far as the cost they expect per litre going up, it’s a bit more for our region,” he stated.

He said Ghana may be looking at something between 10 and 20 percent increment but it is the politicians that have to take that decision and not the industry.

Mr. Senyo stressed that the industry can do well as much as it is possible within the cost frame that the standards and the regulations will provide.

He emphasized that our standards are actually set largely benchmarked to what our refinery produces and what our refinery wishes to have.

“So 3000ppm is not really coming from the Swiss Companies but primarily from engagement between the refinery and the Ghana Standards Authority,” he stated.

Mr. Senyo Hosi explained that every single petroleum product that comes into this country would have to go through some quality vetting and testing which is normally done at the TOR’s laboratory.

He however debunked certain negative claims that seek to suggest that the BDCs were interested in the collapse of TOR indicating that “the Refinery is a friend of industry, industry needs the refinery and it is not in the interest of the industry that the refinery will fail.”

“Why should I buy from a refinery in Europe when I can buy from a refinery in Ghana if the cost is about same? It will save me from foreign exchange risk, logistical constraints but absolutely the key thing we need to ask about our refinery is how effective and efficient are they, how sustainable and viable are they that they can meet our needs,” he intimated.

Mr. Senyo stated that if they are not, the primary focus is never the refinery but the citizenry of Ghana who need oil to fund their economic activities at every given point in time.

“So if the refinery is not up to it to meet our needs and suppliers who have obligations to you the consumers we will seek for products anywhere in the world to ensure we keep fueling this country just as we have done in the past nine years sustainably and viably,” he maintained.

The BDCs Boss articulated that we need to bring the matter to the right door because traders supply what people order therefore we should start setting the right standards and then we can start addressing problems like these.

“All of us as active players with the support of the Chamber must pursue the setting of standards that well protect us as a citizenry. It is Ghana problem and not a Swiss problem, and I don’t need any Swiss man to come and tell me about this problem because we know about it and we should rather be doing something about it,” he intimated.

Duncan Amoah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, said, indeed he would have wished that the NPA would be brave enough to face some of these presentations cited in the Public Eye report so that they can tell Ghanaians exactly what they have been doing as far as regulating our standards and quality is concerned.

Expressing his displeasure, he noted that “Clearly, it is that someone has gone to sleep or someone just doesn’t really care because if an independent researcher could be able to determine this then the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) could have done a much better job as a regulator.”

Mr. Amoah noted that Ghanaians are still disappointed in the inability of our authorities and regulators to protect of all us as far as they have the state powers to determine such content levels in the country.

He indicated that his outfit will actively be part of this “return to sender” campaign to ensure that the Europeans who do not care about what happens in other parts of the globe would now begin to get the rating that Africa is also a continent of human being just like Europeans.

“We will be seeking some legal challenge and if people are aware that these Swiss companies brought these products to destroy our engines and environments and are very much aware of the harm and yet drop these products on all of us in Africa then we should be asking some financial compensation aside sending back the empty tanks to them so that the African is not taken for granted from henceforth,” he intimated.

For around 50 years, the Swiss NGO Public Eye (formerly Berne Declaration), has offered a critical analysis of the impact that Switzerland, and its companies, has on poorer countries through research.