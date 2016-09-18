Dr Wilberforce Dzisah Shows The Way

The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Dr Wilberforce Dzisah, is advocating measures to shield the media from corruption.

He said the media had to be shielded from the corruption generated by the political and economic system and facilitated by not only the public, but the private sector.

Speaking at a three-day workshop in Sogakope in the Volta Region on Effective Election Reporting, Dr Dzisah said the unthinking wholesale or what he termed the “catechistic” subscription to the free market was not the best way to secure a fearless media that serves democracy.

The workshop was organised by the GIJ in collaboration with the United States Embassy.

According to Dr Dzisah, although the critical surveillance of government is an important aspect of the democratic functioning of the media, that role had undergone a significant modification in the 21st century.

He said the media had not only compromised itself by its links to big businesses, but had also become a big business.

“The media are assumed to be independent, and to owe allegiance only to the public if they are funded by the public, however, this theory ignores the many other influences that can shape the media, including the political commitments and private interests of media shareholders.”

He, therefore, called for a redefinition of the traditional function of the media within the context of attaining balance and journalistic objectivity at all times and, especially, as the country prepares for the presidential and parliamentary elections in two months’ time.

He added that in spite of the growing conflict between the public and the private sector over the control and ownership of the media, the ethical responsibility imposed on the media by virtue of the professional training of journalists, should be a guiding light without the losing sight of the wider relations of power and the influence exerted through news management.

Dr Dzisah warned that while article 162 of the 1992 constitution insulates the state owned media from governmental control, citizens must be equally worried about the threat presented to the private media by their owners adding that the state was yet to see the benefits of the exercise of the unfettered freedom and independence of the private press by way of a legislation that shields private media from corporate owners.

He also expressed great worry at an emerging trend of individual media companies acquiring most, if not all of a target company’s ownership stakes and assuming dominance and the control of the mass media in ways that did not necessarily serve or compliment the national development effort.