The “Ghana For Peace Summit” organized by the H4P Organization, slated for 21st September, 2016 is a national event aimed at advocating for peace from the perspective of the disability community.

The theme for the “Ghana For Peace Summit” is: “The Disability Community and the Need for Peace”.

The Chairman for the summit is the Air Vice Marshal Griffiths Santrofie Evans (Head of the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre). Speakers at the summit include; Dr. Emmanuel Hopeson (Founder and Director of the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation), Presidential candidates, representatives from the Electoral Commission, the various disability organizations; Ghana Blind Union, Ghana National Association of the Deaf etc.

The Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization, is a non-governmental organization based in Ghana with a focus to promote the rights of the vulnerable on our society, especially persons with disability.

Within the space of five (5) years, the H4P Organization has secured historic achievements by initiating several projects aimed at promoting the rights of persons with disability. These include; the H4P National Inter-schools Disability Fun Games; a sports competition for children in Special education schools in Ghana, the Helping Hand Community Project; a support system which gives assistance to individuals with disability, special education schools etc.

As a media advocacy non-governmental organization, the H4P organization has also initiated the only TV Show in Ghana exclusively dedicated to disability issues called “The Helping Hand TV Show”. This TV Show airs on Sundays at 5pm and a repeat on Wednesdays at 2pm on Net 2 TV.

On this week’s episode (Sunday 18th September and the repeat on Wednesday 21st September 2016), Apostle Charles Hackman, “The Voice of Ability on air for Persons with Disability”, will discuss the upcoming “Ghana For Peace Summit” with two representatives from the H4P Organization; Mr. Phillip Tetteh and Miss Marilyn Martinson.

Miss Martinson in the interview emphasized the need for the various political parties to put structures in place that will engender the full participation of persons with disability in the campaigning process. These include, choosing disability friendly environments for rallies, providing sign language interpreters, and producing party manifestos in Braille to enable persons with various types of disabilities participate fully during the entire electioneering process.

The “Ghana For Peace Summit” will bring together the disability community in Ghana, the Presidential Candidates and representatives from the various political parties, representatives from The Electoral Commission, The Peace Council, Ghana House of Chiefs, Christian Council, Moslem Council, Catholic Secretariat, Cooperate Ghana and other Civil Society Organizations.