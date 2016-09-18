We Will Prosecute The ‘Toaso Movement’ - Edzii

The communication officer of the NDC in the Cape Coast North Constituency, Mr. Kingsley Edzii says he and his team of communicators will ensure that the ‘JM toaso movement’ gets to every corner of the constituency.

This, he said, will go a long way to make certain that voters in the constituency are well informed and educated about policies, plans and achievements of the John Mahama led administration.

Mr. Edzii who made this known in an exclusive interview with this reporter in Cape Coast.

He asserted that through better programmes and policies, the NDC under President Mahama has transformed the lives of citizens in the constituency.

According to the outspoken communicator, the Cape Coast North constituency has benefited immensely from the John Mahama and Amissah-Arthur administration.

"The state of the art Cape Coast Sports Stadium we have here and other infrastructural developments are ample testimonies". He said.

Mr. Edzii added that the government is currently working to improve water supply in the constituency so that portable drinking water could get to every home.

He continued that this year's election is purely about who can better the lot of the electorate and this will be based on track records of all the parties.

"We have better records that can easily knock down our opponents but we will still propagate the good message to the voters". Mr. Edzii emphasised.

The experienced communicator expressed his gratitude to the president for his recent campaign tour in the constituency.

On behalf of other constituenct executives, pledged they will work hard to win the constituency for the party.

"We can assure the President of more than 58 per cent of valid votes that will be cast in the constituency. In fact, we are going to win parliamentary seat too". He concluded.