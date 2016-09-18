Success Isn't A Matter Of Environment; It's A Matter Of Who You Are

Most people think that I believe I am always right, so I hardly listen to other people's advice concerning my pursuit of success. Well, that is very true and I am extremely proud of that. Oh really? Yes, because I have perfectly embraced who I am, therefore, any advice which falls short of who I am is discarded. Example; some people have chastised me for quitting school to pursue a full-time writing career. Their reason is simple; Bill Gates, Kanye West, Tiger Woods etc. dropped out of university but emerged mightily successful, because they operated in USA, the land of unimaginable opportunities. But they think I cannot do same because I live in Ghana, the land of scarce opportunities. To me, that is a ridiculous philosophy, and I will prove why it has little truth.

First off, let me redefine what success really is. Success is actually not making a huge fortune in your lifetime. In fact, wealth is just an end result of success. Again, success is not having a well-paid job which satisfies your immediate wants. Success is all about accomplishing your purpose in life on earth to the full. Stated differently, success is completing what you were born to do in life on earth. And to be truly successful, you firstly need to discover who you are. That discovery will help you understand who you are destined to be in life on earth. So my own success would be having finished my purpose in life on earth, i.e. impacting a multitude of souls in the world with my gift of writing, before I die. Any additional thing like riches would be a by-product.

Moreover, let us delve into the crucial issue of "who you are." Okay, who are you? I bet you will mention your name or what you do. That is not who you truly are. Alright, who you are is what you were born to do or what you are destined to be. Who is Sir Article? I am a rare breed who has been divinely assigned to change the world with his unusually gifted writings. Therefore, answering that profound question by saying, "I am Allan K. Buah" or "I am a writing entrepreneur" would be wrong in this context. Also, who you are is more important than where you are or your current location in the pursuit of success. Besides, you will unleash the fullness of who you are in any country on earth if you totally embrace who you are.

However, we cannot gainsay the fact that some environments are more fertile for success while some environments are less fertile for success. That fact is actually 10% of what it takes to become successful; the remaining 90% is all about who you are. For instance, I strive to be a world champion in the writing fraternity as a Ghanaian in our economy with a GDP of about $50 billion. I have an American counterpart with the same vision in an economy which has a GDP of $17 trillion. Yet I still believe that I am highly capable of maximising universally unlimited opportunities irrespective of the smaller environment I operate in. That is how potential and fully-fledged world champions from the underdeveloped world think and act.

A perfect example to substantiate the basis of Article 308 is Sarkodie's success story. He is my number one role model in the world, and I have 1000 reasons for that. I even believe that Sarkodie is the greatest Ghanaian at the moment. He started off as a very ambitious rapper in Tema, an industrial city located in the tiny West African country called Ghana. The Ghanaian environment is 10 times smaller than the US environment when it comes to rap music. Surprisingly, he overlooked that appalling reality but rather fully embraced who he was, and strove to go global with his Twi rap. Today, he is undoubtedly the foremost African rapper, having achieved what some competing US rappers still die for.

