I will never take Volta Region for granted - Mahama

President John Dramani has stressed that he will under no circumstance take the Volta Region for granted.

The President said development project rolled out in the region during his administration are clear manifestations of his commitment to allocate an equal dividend of national development to the Volta Region.

He added that the Region would witness a more accelerated development should his mandate be renewed in the December polls.

These were contained in a speech read on his behalf by the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho at the grand durbar of the 2016 Asogli Yam festival celebrations in Ho, over the weekend.

Presidents Mahama's comment comes on the back of Togbe Afede admonishing the NDC to stop tagging the Volta region as its world bank adding that the 'NDC world bank' tag is derogatory to the region.

President Mahama also highly praised Togbe Afede for playing a pivotal role in resolving the energy crisis which plunked the country into a prolong erratic power supply.

"Togbe, as I continue to take counsel from our revered traditional leaders, I wish to assure that your recent admonishing to politicians does not take the Volta Region for granted, is a call in the right direction," he said.

The President said he shall never take the Region for granted and pledged to ensure that the Region gets its fair share of the development cake adding, "the works I have been able to humbly execute since the people of the Volta Region voted massively for me in 2012 are there for all to see."

Mr Mahama admitted that he is aware there is still lot more to do in the Region and promised Voltarians that between 2017-2021, they will see more accelerated growth in the region and the rest of Ghana "as we have laid the solid foundation for real growth and development."

"Your personal involvement in re-engineering Ghana's financial sector in known to all and we say ayekoo, " the message said

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News