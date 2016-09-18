President John Dramani Mahama has described his first-term in office as one of the most difficult moments in the history of Ghana.

He said this is because of the many complex challenges that confronted the country requiring urgent steps to address them.

“It has not been easy, it has been a difficult journey. My presidency has been one of the most difficult presidencies in the history of Ghana because if you look at the challenges we faced, they were very difficult. The economy was crooked, many fire outbreaks in various markets, labour agitations and frequent power interruptions,” Mahama said.

President Mahama made the comments while addressing party supporters at a rally in the Okaikoi North Constituency in Accra, as part of his three-day tour of the region.

He said that government had succeeded in addressing the power crisis and is confident the country’s development gains will not be lost.

“We have done so well. We are focusing on four main things; constructing more roads, building more hospitals and schools and improving access to potable water, so we will continue with more development projects in our next term… I am very confident that in the next four years, Ghana will be a shinning example in West Africa.

He urged party supporters to vote massively for him to continue the next phase of Ghana’s development agenda and the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Abdul Razak Issah.

President Mahama also called on Ghanaians to avoid violence before, during and after the upcoming elections.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana