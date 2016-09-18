Man arrested for stabbing his friend to death

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested the suspect who stabbed a young man, Mustapha Osman to death.

Osman was pronounced dead at the Manhyia Government Hospital, after being stabbed by his friend, Abubakar Sadique.

The two, both 19 years, were reported to have had a misunderstanding, triggered by the premiership encounter between, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Narrating the incident, the Regional Police PRO, ASP Mohammed Yusiff Tanko, at a press briefing explained that “somewhere in August 2016, a fight ensued between accused person (Abubakar Sadique) and the deceased Mustapha Osman.

The deceased is said to have inflicted cutlass wounds on the head of the accused. The deceased however refused to refund the hospital bills incurred by the accused person on demand. “

Abubukar Sadique harbouring sentiments of defeat, on the 10th of September, “ambushed deceased at Goro, a suburb near Aboabo at 12 noon and retaliated by stabbing the left side of the chest of the deceased with a knife.”

ASP Tanko says Sadique was subsequently arrested at his hideout.

Sadique, has in his “statement admitted and confessed to the offence in the presence of an independent witness”, according to the Police.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana