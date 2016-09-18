Connectivity and data center solutions provider, MainOne has called for more African content on the internet to drive education and entrepreneurship

According to the company, government can do more by investing in electronic devices to help young entrepreneurs build contents to compete globally.

Speaking to Citi Business News at the MainOne Cable Ghana Tema Breakfast Meeting, the West African Regional Executive of MainOne, Mr. Kazeem Oladepo maintained that government must develop innovation driven policies that will empower entrepreneurs to create more African content on the internet.

“Everybody is in prosperity, it's an ecosystem and they are interwoven but you need to see a lot more of innovation driven policies that empowers young people to be more creative to help grow a lot more content in the society,” he said.

According to him, such policies will make people want to see internet access as something that is a must have to increase the volume of local content.

He explained that the internet ecosystem has different players with different impact on the performance of the platform.

Mr. Oladepo stated that players like MainOne will always get the infrastructure and connectivity but the content must be driven to draw eyeballs to the internet expansion.

“How many people see the internet as quintessential that they must have at every point in time? What drives them towards that content? How much money do they have to afford those devices that drive them to access that content?,” he asked.

He maintained that there are several facet of the development with demand and supply ineterracting to reach a point of equilibrium.

“Private sector can do more; government has done its part by creating the competition. But there is more to be done to make people see that internet access is an inessential part of development and creating jobs,”he said.

By:Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana