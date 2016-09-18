President John Dramani Mahama has described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the most peaceful political party in Ghana.

Addressing a large crowd at the Sunyani Coronation Park as the party launched its manifesto ahead of December's elections, President Mahama stated that his administration had done enough to merit a second term.

“It is our view that what we have put out is the best plan that can move this country forward. I encourage you all to study the manifesto and vote for the NDC in the presidential and parliamentary elections,“ the President said.

“We have been candid and frank with the people of Ghana and we have demonstrated that we take them more seriously even as we come back to them to seek a new mandate to govern this country.”

He said that all the successes the party has chalked since he was elected into office in 2012 proved that NDC was the most united and most stable party in the country making them Ghana's best bet in the quest to attain economic stability.

“We invite you to assess all the gains we have made since they gave us their last mandate in 2012 and relate them to what we have committed to do for the people of Ghana from 2017. We are confident that such an exercise would lead to the inevitable conclusion that the NDC remains the most prepared, most peaceful and most organized party today and is therefore the one party that can deliver on the aspirations of the Ghanaian people,” President Mahama said.

“I will continue to count on the dear people to work hard and win a one touch victory come December 7.”

Don’t vote for divisive Nana Addo

The president’s comments might have a subtle attack on the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) given his recent comments about the party and its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

Speaking at Bimbilla on his four-day campaign tour of the Northern region, President Mahama had said that Nana Addo was a divisive figure who was leading “only half of the party ” and that “the other half are sitting with their hands folded watching him drive the bus down.

The NPP hit back at the President , with the party's acting General Secretary, John Boadu stating that the President might have been 'under the influence' and 'possessed' when he made those comments.

“…after destroying the legacy the late president John Evans Atta Mills left him in 2012 and watching helplessly, power slipping through his reckless, incompetent, corrupt and insensitive hands, President Mahama is now showing his true colours. Rather than addressing the myriad of problems the country is facing, he has reduced his bid for re-election, to a manifesto of lies and insults against Nana Akufo Addo. The president is talking as if he is possessed. He is using words as if he is seeing things as double,” John Boadu, NPP acting General Secretary said.

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on social media for election-related stories

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana