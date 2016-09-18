Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has said he will challenge each of the “lies” peddled by running to the NPP’s running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking at the launch of the National Democratic Congress' 2016 manifesto at Sunyani, Mr. Amissah-Arthur said the NDC had the “knowledge to respond in equal measure” all the lies by the major opposition party, the New Patriotic Party.

“Part of my problem is that, they [NPP] want to bamboozle us to make us believe what they are saying is true. What they are saying is false”, Mr. Amissah-Arthur said.

According to the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia, also a former deputy governor of the Bank, did not make a distinction between real and nominal income hence his false claims.

“Through this spurious analysis, he [Bawumia] cannot tell us that in the 8 years of Kufour's rule, there was a 459% increase in GDP… If even the economy grew by 8 per cent a year, you only double that GDP in 9 years… It is not possible.”

Kwesi Amissah Arthur told supporters he will respond to each of Bawumia's assertions on his subsequent campaign tours, since he has been advised by friends to respond to Dr. Bawumia on a political platform, and not in a professional manner, since he [Bawumia], merely engaged in politics.

“I have decided that everywhere we go, I will take one of his lies and explain to you why they are lies,” the NDC running mate said.

He concluded that, he only received a copy of the document presented by Dr. Bawumia three days ago, but has discovered several “lies” in it which he [Amissah-Arthur] can “destroy”.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana