The 2016 elections on December 7, is a choice between unity and divisiveness, progress and retrogression, and arrogance and humility, that's according to Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah.

Mr. Omane Boamah made this comment at the launch of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) manifesto at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Dr. Omane Boamah, who has been critical of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, said the administration of President Mahama had performed tremendously and deserves a second term.

The NDC has largely touted the NPP as a divisive party particularly following its internal wrangling that saw the suspension of the party chairman, Paul Afoko, General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, and 2nd National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

In the view of the NDC, the NPP cannot lead the country considering that they are not united, whiles they in the NDC remain intact.

“On December 7, you will be called upon to make a choice between unity and divisiveness, Come December 7, you will be called upon to make a choice between progress and retrogression; On December 7, you be called upon to make a choice between humility and arrogance. We and the generality of Ghanaians, have decided to choose to unity, to choose progress and to choose humility, and that is why we are saying JM-Toaso [JM Continue]. We in the NDC, we believe all men are created equal.”

Gov't to engage more than nurses from 2017

Touting President Mahama's achievements particularly in the health sector and his vision going forward, the Communications Minister said the next NDC administration, will open up more job opportunities for graduate nurses.

Dr. Omane Boamah said various hospital projects to add some 6,000-beds across the country from 2017, would ensure the above-listed jobs.

He said over the next four years, President Mahama will build 35 Polyclinics across the country, as some of the projects are already ongoing.

“Under health, President Mahama is saying that he stands on a solid rock of achievement. And that solid rock of achievement can also be found here in the Brong Ahafo Region. Five polyclinic projects are underway. In the Ashanti Region, by the end of 2017, at least he would have added a 1000 hospital beds to their current stock. I am referring to the Military hospital in Afari, the district hospital in Bekwai, Fomena and Tepa, and other district hospitals all around the country. But that is not all, in the Greater Accra Region you talk about Ridge Hospital, Police Hospital, University of Ghana Teaching Hospital and the District hospitals for Madina and Kwabenya.

“…But the future is far more important than the past and the present. And that's why President Mahama is saying that over the next four years, he is going to build 35 polyclinics across the country.”

“And all these Hospital projects will add 6,000 additional hospital beds to our stock and so if you are a nurse, whether private or government trained and you are looking for a job, the opportunities are right here; because assuming two nurses will even be assigned to each of the 6,000 beds, that's 12,000 nurses to be recruited.”

In recent times, several graduate nurses have lamented the lacks of jobs in the public health institutions and have demonstrated over government's refusal to post them to various health facilities.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

