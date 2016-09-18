NPP full of noise making empty barrels- Kwetey

Agriculture Minister Fifi Kwetey says the New Patriotic Party is nothing more than a bunch of empty barrels that make the most noise.

Painting a picture of a wasted eight year tenure under the erstwhile Kufuor administration, Kwetey said the NPP, with revenue that far exceeded that of the Rawlings administration can neither point to a single polytechnic, university, regional hospitals it built in its eight year tenure.

"Even though they had so much more revenue than us between 1993-2000; even though they had almost five times the debt the NDC had between 1993-2000,guess what, NDC was able to build three regional hospitals between 1993-2000, NPP got zero; NDC was able to build three universities in this country, NPP got zero, NDC between 1993-2000 built seven polytechnics, NPP got zero; NDC was able to build houses, when you go to Adenta houses, when you to Sakumono you see houses, you go to Sakumono you see house and also houses in all the regional houses. How many houses did the NPP build? Zero! Not even one chamber and hall was completed by the NPP," Kwetey said to an enchanted partisan NDC supporters who gathered in the Sunyani, Saturday, for the manifesto launch of the NDC.

He was reacting to comments by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party who claimed that the governing party has had the most revenue in the country's histroy but has achieved little.

Dr Bawumia said the NDC cannot account for the 39 billion dollars it borrowed for infrastructure development from 2008 to 2016.

According to the former Deputy Bank of Ghana Governor, out of the total amount borrowed only $7 billion had gone into infrastructure development. He therefore demanded to know the whereabouts of the remaining borrowed sum. Much of it he reckoned had gone into corruption, misappropriation of funds, and inflation of project prices.

But the governing party has responded and it is Fifi Kwetey, who in a style similar to setting the records straight campaign he championed in 2012, took the NPP to the cleaners in Sunyani ahead of the 2016 elections.

He said the NPP, the party to which Dr Bawumia belongs has a better reputation in talking than in delivering because they are empty barrels.

"So when you hear them tell you that is because we have more money than they had, laugh. We had less money between 1993-2000 but because we are people committed to development and to transforming the lives of the people we performed better than them.

"When you hear us talking about the mighty works that John Mahama is going to do between 2017 and 2020 believe it. We come from a tradition that does not talk, we are doers. They do the talking we do the doing. That is the difference between them and us.

"They are empty barrels that make a lot of noise. We are full barrels we don't make a lot of noise but we deliver when it matters most," he said.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah