Apostle calls for prayers for the December Election

Homedakrom (E/R), Sept. 17, GNA - Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyoh, the Missionary-in-Charge of the Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy at Homedakrom has called on churches to pray passionately for peaceful elections in December 7, 2016.

He said no Ghanaian should take the coming presidential and parliamentary elections for granted and therefore all religious leaders and members must go on their knees for intercessory prayers for peaceful polls for the days ahead.

Apostle Agbalenyoh made the call when he spoke with the Ghana News Agency at the Mission's station at Otiakrom in the Akuapim South District of the Eastern Region.

He led a congregation of about 3,000 from Accra, Tema, Nsawam and other places in prayers for political leaders and their followers for peace to prevail before, during and after the elections.

The Missionary-in-Charge urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party to cease with the politicisation of issues, and rather take the development of the country as ultimate paramount for the people.

He asked Ghanaians to pray for God to choose His fearing people to lead the country so that good policies devoid of selfishness and greed would manifest in the better development and prosperity of the citizenry.

Apostle Agbalenyoh advised the youth to be law-abiding saying; 'There is no home apart from Ghana,' and therefore they should not allow any politician to deceive them with money to cause violence during and after the elections.

He also enjoined them to avoid smoking and alcoholism, which would eventually destroy their life while calling for measures that would curb the habits.

