Puma Energy continues with commitment to Child Road Safety

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - Ghana - Puma Energy, international partners in development has handed over two newly constructed pedestrian crossings to the St Joseph Anglican School in Accra.

The Puma Energy Foundation in collaboration with AMEND, an international road safety non-governmental organisation (NGO), and the Vision for Alternative Livelihood Development, a Ghanaian road safety NGO last year launched a programme to be committed to implementing Child Road Safety in the country.

Mr Myles Bouvier-Baird, the Managing Director of Puma Energy in Ghana noted that majority of school children face road traffic danger because of lack of pedestrian crossings around schools.

He said: 'We believe that every child has the right to a safe journey to school, and in conjunction with the educative aspect of the Child Road Safety programme, putting in place infrastructure like pedestrian crossings forms part of our commitment to do what we can to help to improve road safety for children.'

Madam May Obiri Yeboah, the Executive Director of the National Road Safety Commission expressed gratitude to Puma Energy for its tremendous efforts in promoting child road safety.

She acknowledged that the intervention would go a long way to protect the lives of school children in the St Joseph Anglican School and other surrounding schools and encouraged Puma Energy, to continue with its efforts.

Puma Energy Foundation partner local NGOs that run development programmes that achieve lasting change in the areas of education and training, health and safety, and the environment.

