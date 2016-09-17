NDC Election 2016 manifesto will spur economic growth

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 17, GNA - Mr. Abraham Amalibah, a member of the national communications team of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the Party's Election 2016 Manifesto as a transformational one that would spur economic growth and national progress.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the sidelines of the launching of the Party's Manifesto on Saturday in Sunyani that no amount of criticism from detractors could sway the attention of government.

Mr. Amalibah said the government is poised to propel the country into the middle income bracket.

He said the Party's Elections 2016 Manifesto contains all the "ingredients and spices" that would improve the socio-economic well-being of the ordinary citizens.

He said the government had better and sound policies that would be implemented in 2017 and appealed to Ghanaians to renew the mandate of the NDC in the December 7 polls.

Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports told reporters that the NDC manifesto "captures all the needs of Ghanaians".

He said the government had done a lot in all sectors of the economy, and various indicators has proven that development is at its peak.

Mr Mensah who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram emphasised that the Party would leave no stone unturned to win the December 7 polls.

He said the impressive turnout at the Manifesto launch was an indication that the NDC has a formidable force at the grassroot level.

GNA