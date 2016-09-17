NDC national executives optimistic of resounding victory

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 17, GNA - The national executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have given the assurance that the party would win the December 7general election with a larger margin of votes.

They predicted a landslide victory of 57 per cent as they took turn to address thousands of NDC members, supporters and sympathisers at the launching of the Party's Election 2016 Manifesto on Saturday in Sunyani.

According to them, it would take 20 years for the Party to regain power if it succumbs to defeat to the largest opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Mr Sidi Abubakar, the National Youth Oganiser of the NDC observed that the Party is aware that the NPP is desperate for power and it would resist any machination by the largest opposition to rig the election.

He pointed out that the youth remain a deciding factor in a general election and because of the proactive and responsive manner President John Dramani Mahama had taken to address the challenges confronting them, the NDC would win the upcoming election.

Hajia Zainab Mahama, the National Women Organiser said since women constitute majority of the national population there is no doubt that the Party would emerge victorious in Election 2016.

She said the living conditions of women have been enhanced because of the national improvement in water supply and local markets.

Hajia Mahama said it would be a political betrayal if women voters fail to vote to retain the Mahama government in power.

Mr. Kofi Adams, the National Campaign Coordinator observed that Brong-Ahafo Region had "swing" in favour of the NDC, and asked the supporters to avoid complacency and intensify the campaign to clinch victory.

He indicated that development had improved within few years and therefore the responsibility rest on the members and supporters to showcase to the electorate to win more votes in the election.

