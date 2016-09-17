Opare Ansah Begins Retail Campaign

HON FREDRICK Opare Ansah, the Incumbent Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region have outdoor community base outreach campaign in his constituency to preach the NPP’s message of change.

The Suhum Mugabe as affectionately called currently fighting to retain the seat fourth time and to secure victory for the NPP in the forthcoming the 2016 polls, on his communities visits campaign dubbed '' Retail Campaign talks about how the NDC government led by President Mahama has been mismanaging Ghana’s economy and stealing tax payers money through SADA, Woyome, Gyeeda among others.

He also speaks of Nana Akuffo Addo’s dream of having One Factory in One District, One Dam in One Village and NPP’s free SHS program.

Hon Opare Ansah, who is been challenged by, the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Magrette Ansei, Aka Magoo since last week storms communities such as New life, Owusu Contractor, Yokonor, Jehovah Rafa, Ayekotse among other to have door to door interactions with the electorates, by asking them to votes out the NDC and to pave way for Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo to win the December polls.

He further talks about his various achievements in the constituency such as; construction of a borehole with submersible pump at Akorabo, building an ICT centre at Nankese, using his common fund for social interventions, buying instruments and beds for Suhum Government Hospital among numerous projects currently undertaken.

The ascute MP also urge the electorates to elect a government that, will turn the fortunes of the the country and choose competent leaders who will manage the assemblies resources judiciously and properly to ensure the rapid development of Suhum.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum