The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the most peaceful party in Ghana today, according to its flagbearer President John Mahama.

Mahama, who is eyeing a second term in office, said the unity within the party indicates that it is the only grouping which can lead the country to the transformation agenda.

Speaking at the 2016 manifesto launch of the Umbrella Family in Sunyani, Saturday, Mahama argued the NDC is “the most prepared… political party in Ghana today” because it is focused unlike the bickering opposition New Patriotic Party.

At least three national executives of the NPP – Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyepong and Sammy Crabbe – are on indefinite suspension for allegedly working against the fortunes of the party ahead of the December 7 polls.

Mahama told a teeming crowd at the Sunyani Coronation Park to remain united going into the crucial polls because “I'll continue to count on you for a one-touch victory.”

He described the heavy downpour which nearly marred the event as “showers of blessings”, adding “God's hand is on the NDC and on Ghana and will continue to preserve and protect us.”

Ahead of his speech, his running mate Kwesi Amissah-Arthur promised to “destroy the spurious lies” of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia henceforth.

“Don't believe what you read,” Mr. Amissah-Arthur opined as he declared henceforth he is going to face Bawumia boot for boot.

“There are lies in Bawumia's lecture. Everywhere there are lies there and I can destroy those lies,” he noted.

Amissah-Arthur added: “I’m going to tour Ashanti and Eastern regions next week and I will take on another lie and expose ‘Dr. B’.”

Over 50,000 supporters gathered at the Sunyani Coronation Park for the manifesto launch.

