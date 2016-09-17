Successful COP22 Informal Consultations Come To A Close In Skhirat, Morocco

Rabat, Morocco- Two days of closed-door informal consultations between 140 delegates and climate negotiators from over 50 countries at the invitation of the Moroccan incoming Presidency of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22/CMP12) came to a close on September 9 in Skhirat, Morocco.

High-level national and international participation at the consultations included Salaheddine Mezouar, COP22 President and Morocco Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Aziz Mekouar, COP22 Ambassador for Multilateral Negotiations, Hakima El Haite, COP22 Special Envoy and Morocco High-Level Climate Champion. French COP21 Climate Ambassador Laurence Tubiana.

For the UNFCCC Executive Secretary, these sessions and meetings with Minister Mezouar and other members of the COP22 committee constituted her first official visit to Morocco since being appointed to her position by United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in May 2016.

The two days of plenaries and workshops allowed participants to make progress on a host of key issues in preparation for the UN climate change conference scheduled in Marrakech, November 7-18. Important collaborative work was achieved among the delegates on the expected outcomes of COP22/CMP12, climate finance, capacity building, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, the Global Action Agenda, Warsaw Mechanism on Loss and Damage and the 2018 Facilitative Dialogue and Global Stock-take.

In addition to the detailed agenda items the two-day consultations were a valuable opportunity for the incoming COP22 President, Salaheddine Mezouar to meet with UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, share his vision for COP22 with Heads of Delegations and exchange with participants on the upcoming Pre-COP slated for October 18 and 19 in Morocco.

The COP22/CMP12 international climate change conference is scheduled to take place in Marrakech, November 7-18.