I Was Advised Not To Reply Bawumia With Public Lecture - Veep

Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has indicated that he was talked out of replying to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after his state of Ghana's economy lecture.

He has vowed to expose Dr. Bawumia's lies one after the other wherever he goes in the country instead of addressing them at a public lecture.

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a lecture at the National Theatre on the theme “The State of the Ghana Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw" where he alleged that government despite having more resources than any government ever in the history of Ghana has been wasteful.

The former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) questioned government’s 63 percent debt to GDP figure quoted as at the end of May this year.

Related: Ghana spends more on servicing debts than on infrastructure – Bawumia

Also, he provided data to indicate that Ghana is spending more to service interest payments than it spends on infrastructural/capital projects annually.

A public lecture under the theme – “Ghana’s Economy – Separating Truth from Fiction” to be delivered by Mr. Amissah-Arthur was scheduled for exactly one week after Dr. Bawumia's lecture.

The lecture was rained off on the morning of the scheduled date. The general public was assured that a new date would be communicated in the coming weeks.

To the surprise of many, the Vice President indicated that their silence does not mean they cannot respond to Dr. Bawumi's lies.

While addressing party faithful at the manifesto launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Sunyani, Vice President Amissah-Arthur said:

"When I said I was going to respond, one of my former colleagues in Legon called me and said the man is doing politics, he is not doing economics so do not answer him with economics. Go on a political platform and tell him."

Mr Amissah-Arthur who is also a former Governor of the Central Bank said he had a copy of Dr Bawumia's speech and identified lies in every sentence of the document and will address all of them one after the other to expose Dr Bawumia.

He debunked Dr Bawumia's claim about the GDP and accused the NPP of using figures to confuse their opponents and for that matter, Ghanaians believe the 'lies' Dr. Bawumia told at the lecture.

Related: Minimum Wage, Per Capita Income decline under Mahama administration – Bawumia reveals

"We have all seen the roads and the hospitals and the schools that have been built in this country. As an Economist, if you see something and the data does not show it you have to go behind the data and see what has happened," the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate noted.

He indicated that the fact that some infrastructure projects were not captured in the budget does not mean they do not exist.

"The roads are there we have seen them, we drive on them...the schools are there the President is commissioning them...the hospitals are there we visits them," he pointed out.

Mr Amissah-Artur urged party faithful who had gathered at the grounds not to believe what Dr. Bawumia says.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]