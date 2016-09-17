We are doers not empty barrel talkers like the NPP - Fiifi Kwetey

The Minister of Transport says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a party of doers not talkers like its opponents in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Fifi Kwetey says the NPP are empty barrels and they only make a lot of noise for nothing unlike a filled NDC barrel, who are full.

The NDC party according to him is busy ‘doing’ to push the nation forward, rather than waste its time talking which he said is the marked difference between the two political parties.

Speaking at the manifesto launch of the party in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region Saturday, he dismissed NPP Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s claims that the NDC got a lot of oil money to spend but did very little in developing the nation.

He took a swipe at the John Agyekum Kufuor administration which he said did little to push Ghana’s development agenda forward.

“Our friends in the NPP recently said that NDC government has done a lot from 2013 to now, and the only reason why we have done a lot is because we have had more money than any other government. I want to tell you today that it is a lie,” he said.

“Between 1993 to the year 2000, when NDC was in power for the first time, the total revenue that we had was Gh¢2 billion and the total debt that we had at the time was 13 billion. When NPP came to power between 2001 and 2008, their total revenue went to GH¢22 billion and the total debt went to GH¢57 billion. Even though they had so much revenue than us between 1993 and 2000, they had almost five times the debt that NDC had between 1993 and 2000, NDC was able to build three regional hospitals,” he added.

Recounting the achievement of the NDC, he said they have been able to build three universities whereas the opposition NPP failed to build any while in power between 2000 to 2008.

Between 1993 and 2000 he said the NDC built seven polytechnics while the NPP failed to build any.

“NDC built houses…how many houses did the NDC build? Zero. Not even one chamber and hall, not even one single room was completed so when they tell you we had more money than they had that’s a lie. We had less money than they had; but because we were committed to transforming the lives of our people, we performed better than them,” he said to the cheering audience.

He urged Ghanaians to believe in the vision of President John Mahama to do more for Ghana when voted into office, “because we come from a tradition that does not talk…”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]