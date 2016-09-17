Mahama lays record bare at Manifesto launch; charges Ghanaians to retain him

President John Mahama says the NDC has the best possible plan and agenda for the development of Ghana, better than any other political party can promise.

At a manifesto launch in Sunyani Saturday, the president gave account, of what he said has been a hugely successful four year tenure and a promising future if given another term.

In a speech that took barely 30 minutes to deliver, the president touched on education, economy, corruption, agriculture and did not fail to take a jab at the opposition New Patriotic Party as well.

In an emotional, yet exciting atmosphere, the president rallied the supporters to pray for the fallen hero, the late president John Mills, who is a colossus in the success story of the NDC.

Touting his own achievements, the president said his government has "achieved feats that few years ago we thought was impossible."

He said through various reforms, the country has been able to achieve gender parity, a reduction in maternal mortality, a decline of the mother to child HIV transmission and "modern health facilities with cutting edge equipment."

President John Mahama said under his reign, the NHIS has become even stronger and promised that his government will after 2017 use the petroleum revenue as another source of funding for the NHIS program.

According to him, majority of Ghanaians now have access to clean water, with over 82% enjoying power, improved road access, modernized transport systems, with a better housing project.

Economy

The president also touted his credentials on the economy and painted a picture of an economy growing in leaps and bounds.

He said with the concrete fiscal policies taken, Ghana's economy will grow above 8% by next year.

Despite Ghana's GDP growing at 8.4% in 2008, with an inflation of 16.5%, slightly better macro- economic indicators than in 2016 where the economy is projected to grow at 4.9%, the president stated unequivocally that "this economy has grown in quantum" during his tenure and better than what the NPP achieved.

The president said over 400,000 jobs have been created through the investment in public works, and promised that several thousands of jobs will be created in his next tenure.

Green Revolution

President John Mahama said the next term of office will see the "green revolution aimed at doubling output of staple products in the country."

He said the revolution shall "guarantee food security" and will make Ghana "a net exporter of rice maize," as well as become "self sufficient" in poultry production.

He said his government will be committed to the expansion of irrigation services as well as the development of more cold storage facilities especially in fishing areas of the country.

The green revolution will prove beneficial for the country which has seen little success in agriculture in recent years, growing at less than 3% in 2015.

Sunlight Campaign on Corruption

Vilified vehemently as having a lame commitment to fighting corruption, the president stated categorically that the successes his government has chalked in the fight against corruption are more inspiring than that of his loud shouting critics in the NPP.

John Mahama said his government thus far has adopted a "potent disinfectant in fighting corruption" a sunlight campaign aimed at "exposing corruption where ever we find it."

His government has not been free from accusations of corruption and misappropriation of funds. From SADA, GYEEDA, SUBAH, and judgement debt scandals like Woyome, Waterville all hanging around the neck of the government, president John Mahama remains convinced hsi fight against corruption is clearer and better than under the NPP.

He said he will continue to make corruption a "high risk activity" and rely on the national anti corruption plan to fight the national canker.

He said given the success story of his government, he has no doubt, that Ghanaians will retain him and the NDC in office.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah