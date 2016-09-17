The Minister of Transport, Fifi Kwetey, has said the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), unlike the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a party that only spends time talking, whiles the NDC delivers on its promises.

“They [NPP] do the talking, we [NDC] do the doing. They are empty barrels that make a lot of noise, we are full barrels we do not make a lot of noise. That is the difference between them and us…”Fifi Kwetey said this at the launch of the party's manifesto at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

He further indicated that, the NPP's assertion that the governing NDC has had the highest revenue in the history of the country, and so it behooves them to carry out more developmental projects is a lie.

“Our friends in the NPP recently said that, NDC government has done a lot from 2013 to now, and the only reason why we have done a lot is because we have had more money than any other government. I want to tell you today that it is a lie.”

“Between 1993 to the year 2000, when NDC was in power for the first time, the total revenue that we had was 2 billion cedis and the total debt that we had at the time was 13 billion. When NPP came to power between 2001 and 2008, their total revenue went to 22 billion and the total debt went to 57 billion. Even though they had so much revenue than us between 1993 and 2000, they had almost five times the debt that NDC had between 1993 and 2000, NDC was able to build 3 regional hospitals…

“NDC was able to build three universities, NPP got zero, NDC between 1993 and 2000 built 7 polytechnics, NPP built zero. NDC built houses,…but how many houses did the NDC build? Zero.Not even one chamber and hall, not even one single room was completed so when they tell you we had more money than they had that's a lie. We had less money than they had; but because we were committed to transforming the lives of our people, we performed better than them. So today when you hear us talking about the mighty works that JM is going to do between 2017 and 2020, believe it because we come from a tradition that does not talk…”

He believes the NDC has set a clean track record by delivering on its promises and therefore deserves another term in government.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

