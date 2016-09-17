Sulemana Ibn Saeed elected new NPP candidate for Karaga

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected Sulemana Ibn Saeed as their Parliamentary candidate for the Karaga constituency in the Northern Region.

Through a Parliamentary primary re-run on Saturday September 17 at the Karaga local authority primary school, he secured 208 out of the total votes cast.

His other contenders, a former District Chief Executive for the area, Baba Wahab, polled 168, whiles Imam Basha Firdaus polled 28 votes.

The re-run was necessitated when the former candidate, Ibrahim Basha Shaharawi, stepped down on health grounds.

The voting, supervised and conducted by the Electoral Commission, and witnessed by the NPP’s first Vice Chairman F. F Anto and the party’s Nasara Coordinator, Kamaldeen Abdullah, was generally peaceful.

Sulemana Ibn Saeed thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised to wrestle the seat from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 7.

He called for party unity and urged his other contenders to rally behind him to boost his chances of winning the seat.

The Parliamentary re-run which was to be relocated to the Savelugu constituency for security reasons was finally held in Karaga.

Sulemana Ibn Saeed is in race with the NDC’s incumbent Member of Parliament, Alhassan Sualihu Dandawa.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifminline.com/Ghana