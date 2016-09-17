Springboks coach tired of losing, heads could roll

South Africa's Jesse Kriel (L) is tackled by New Zealand's Malakai Fekitoa (Bottom) and Israel Dagg (R) during the match between New Zealand and South Africa at AMI Stadium in Christchurch on September 17, 2016. By Marty Melville (AFP)

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP) - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee does not believe in knee-jerk reactions but warned his ailing Springbok squad may be in for a shake up after their 41-13 thumping by New Zealand on Saturday.

The six-tries-to-one hiding in Christchurch was the Springboks third consecutive defeat in the Rugby Championship, while it confirmed the All Blacks as winners with two games to spare.

While South Africa, on form, were never considered capable of winning, the gulf between the two sides was bigger than expected.

The twice World champion Springboks are a mere shadow of the side that just missed the World Cup finals for a third time last year when pipped 20-18 by the All Blacks in the semi-finals.

A clearly frustrated Coetzee was at a loss to explain why his side played into the All Blacks hands with a succession of basic errors, including kicking the ball out on the full and dropping simple catches when not under pressure.

"It's obviously very disappointing, the amount of basic errors that we've made," said the coach whose record is three wins and four losses since taking the reins after the World Cup.

"I'd love to have the answer for that. Maybe some players are not ready for this level yet, and I will have to make some tough decisions going back home."

But while indicating heads could roll, Coetzee added: "There shouldn't be a knee-jerk reaction.

"Players don't make mistakes deliberately. I think for a lot of them it's their first time playing in New Zealand against the All Blacks, and a brilliant All Blacks team, but this is what international rugby is.

"Players will have to adapt quickly."

The Springboks stayed with the All Blacks for nearly 50 minutes and only trailed 15-10 at half-time.

However, the All Blacks were able to increase their tempo as the South Africans tired in the second half and Coetzee could only acknowledge their superiority.

"The New Zealanders are very clinical. They know when to play and where to play without making mistakes."