Minister for Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, says President John Mahama in conjunction with some civil service organisation is dedicated to fighting corruption from when voted into office.

Haruna Iddrisu says President Mahama making corruption a high-risk activity and punishable in accordance with the rule of law shows desire to fight the canker in public institutions.

Speaking on transparency and accountability to the teeming supporters at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto launch at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday, the Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) reacted to criticisms about corruption.

Some anti-corruption organisations have questioned the President’s anti-corruption vision since the highlight of the manifesto launch in Accra on Tuesday was silent on corruption.

Mr Iddrisu, President Mahama knows very well the effect of corruption thus the introduction of the Sunshine Law to fight corruption.

“There is a dedicated commitment and charter on combating corruption, white-collar criminality, illegal trafficking and money-laundering. And President Mahama pledges to the people of Ghana that the NDC will continue to make corruption a high-risk activity punishable in accordance with the rule of law,” he said.

“And therefore investigative bodies, prosecution bodies, will be strengthened as they are being strengthened today to support President Mahama’s quest to fight corruption,” he added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com