DKM Demo At NDC Manifesto Launch Cancelled

Aggrieved customers of micro-finance companies who lost thousands of cedis in an investment scam in the Brong Ahafo Region, have cancelled a demonstration scheduled for Saturday at the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) manifesto launch following a court injunction.

With President John Mahama set to grace the manifesto launch at the Sunyani Coronation Park, the customers had viewed the day as an opportune time to convey their displeasure with the handling of the situation that has seen their funds locked up with the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

But an injunction from the High Court of Justice, Sunyani, has ordered the the customers to refrain from any protest on the day of the launch.

“We wish to bring to the attention of all affected customers, the media and the general public that, we received an Order of Injunction/motion on notice from the High Court of Justice, Sunyani on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at around 4:00pm in which the Inspector-General of police (IGP) is the applicant restraining us from embarking on our lawful demonstration today, Saturday, September 17,” a statement from the group of aggrieved customers said.

The Sunyani Police Command had sought the court order to stop the planned demonstration during the manifesto launch.

The Police argued that it did not have enough officers and logistics to provide security for the protesters and the manifesto launch simultaneously.

Find below the full statement from the aggrieved customers

CONCERNED CUSTOMERS OF DMK, JASTA MOTORS, PERFECT EDGE AND TWELVE OTHER FUN CLUBS.

ATTENTION: MEDIA, AFFECTED CUSTOMERS & THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

RE: AN ORDER OF INJUNCTION (MOTION ON NOTICE)

Paragraph 4,5,6 of the AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT,

(4) “that the date coincides with the date the NDC is launching its Manifesto in SUNYANI

(5) that the police have already prepared the grounds to provide security for the NDC Manifesto launching.

(7) that there is the likelihood for the breach of peace to occur if the said demonstration is embarked upon on Saturday 17/09/16.

We totally disagree with the Ghana Police Service and further add that the Ghana Police Service minds are tainted with malice and prejudices. The police are very unfair to we the affected customers and they have repeated their biasedness in the second time to we the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, our lawyers have advised us to be law abiding citizens and respect the Restraining Order of the Court due to the limited time .

“We have also listened to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah,a Son from the Brong Ahafo Region and the General Secretary of the NDC, making some unfounded allegations that the affected customers are motivated by a political party to cause disaffection for the ruling party and even added that Government cannot use taxpayers money to settle affected customers.” We will give him a befitting answer at the appropriate time.

We, therefore, cancel our demonstration today, Saturday, September 17, 2016.

