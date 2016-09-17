The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy has said Ghanaians will not give power to their divisive opponents, the National Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Portuphy thanked party faithful for all the support they have been giving to the national executives of the party.

Extolling the values of a united front in the face of the party achievements in power, he thanked the teeming supporters at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo for their discipline.

Speaking at the NDC manifesto launch, he said it is the discipline in the party which has made the party an envy of their political opponents.

He implored the supporters to go out in their numbers and vote on December 7 although they have already won the election.

Mr Portuphy said the party has to finish off the race with massive votes at the polls to bring success home.

"Let us help with all going out to vote and help all other people to go out and also vote for the party," he said.

He called on all supporters to volunteer by encouraging and helping the physically challenged, elderly and all other incapacitated people to go out and vote for the NDC.

Ending with "There is a victory for us...' party song, the National Chairman said the party expects a one touch victory so all should endeavour to vote on election day.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]