The next government of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), under John Dramani Mahama, will rely heavily on civil society organisations and the media, by resourcing them to fight the canker of corruption, according to Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Haruna Iddrisu.

Speaking at the NDC's manifesto launch at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday, the Tamale South MP disagreed with critics who say President Mahama lacked the courage to address issues of corruption when he presented highlights of the manifesto.

Mr. Iddrisu, who spoke on transparency and accountability, said it is an erroneous impression for critics to say the government had failed to tackle corruption effectively, explaining that President Mahama had shown ample commitment in that regard.

In his view, the President in several instances only sought to respect the constitution by following the rule of law.

“When the President shared his vision and vision on the highlights of the manifesto, there were many who jumped onto a conclusion that the NDC manifesto was silent on corruption. That cannot be the case and that will not be the case. There is a dedicated commitment and charter on combating corruption, white-collar criminality, illegal trafficking and money-laundering. And President Mahama pledges to the people of Ghana that the NDC will continue to make corruption a high-risk activity punishable in accordance with the rule of law. And therefore investigative bodies, prosecution bodies, will be strengthened as they are being strengthened today to support President Mahama's quest to fight corruption.”

He added that, “President Mahama and the NDC recognises that corruption has a debilitating effect on governance and can weigh public confidence in the political system. President Mahama pledges that every district assembly, Municipal and metropolitan, will now have a dedicated representative of the Attorney General to help with the prosecution of cases.”

“The President has submitted to Parliament what we call the sunshine law, to expose corruption through the freedom of information act and public officers' accountability act and others in order to deepen transparency and accountability in government. President Mahama is collaborating with the judiciary to fight judiciary corruption, and President Mahama recognises the role of a critical of independent media and civil society to fight corruption, and will continue to support the media to be able to combat corruption and to expose it. Therefore, it is the pledge of President Mahama that all anti-corruption institutions and agencies will be supported and strengthened financially by way of capacity to be able to do that.”

The administration of President Mahama has seen several cases of alleged corruption, such as the SADA scandal, Gyeeda, bus branding, the payment of judgement debt to Woyome, a car gift involving the President among others.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

